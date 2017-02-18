In a memorandum to the Director, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Guwahati, AJYP office-bearers on February 16 demanded 100 per cent recruitment of the local youths in all railway vacancies in the region.

Stating this in a statement, AJYP said that despite being fully aware about the dangerous unemployment problem in Assam, the indifference of the Central and State governments to the problem is shameful.

It said recruitment of candidates from outside the State though the RRB in places under Lumding, Tinsukia and Rangiya divisions has agonised the unemployed youths and their families.

Despite submission of memoranda since long to the Railway Ministry, Members of Parliament and the railway authorities by various organisations seeking appointment of local youths, nothing has been done by the authorities concerned in this regard, the AJYP said, demanding a separate division under the NF Railway, besides more powers to the RRB, Guwahati.

The AJYP also urged the MPs of the region to rise above party politics and solve the problem by raising it in the Parliament.