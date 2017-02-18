Currency note printing presses of Reserve Bank of India as well as Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) have worked without a break to remonetise by issuing new bank notes, he said.

Speaking at the 11th Foundation Day function of SPMCIL here, he said the easiest task during demonetisation was to pass comments and make snide remarks.

“But the toughest work is to implement it. This is perhaps the biggest demonetisation drive in the world that was aimed at striking at the very root of corruption, black money and counterfeit currency,” he said.

Stating that people often commented that it may take up to one year or at least seven months to restore normalcy, he said the task has been achieved within few weeks. – PTI