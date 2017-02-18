As Rawat’s comments triggered a political slugfest, Parrikar said those creating hurdles security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are trying to protect the terrorists and that the government has given free hand to army to carry out anti-terror operations.

“Those who obstruct the operations are trying to protect the terrorists and his (General Rawat’s) comment is based on that. In these matters, the decision to act will be the commanding (officer) or the officer who is on the spot. It cannot be generalised,” Parrikar told India Today TV.

Acknowledging that the hostile conduct of locals was causing higher casualties in the Kashmir valley, Rawat on Wednesday had warned those attacking security forces during anti-militancy operations of “tough action”. – PTI