Condemning the incident, the protesters demanded immediate arrest of all the culprits involved in the incident. AASU president Dipanka Nath demanded strict security cover in all the FT courts across the State.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Lawyers’ Association (AALA) in a joint press conference with the Lawyers Association, Goalpara and the Goalpara Bar Association condemned the incident saying that such attack on judiciary will not be tolerated. The lawyers body said all the culprits be arrested immediately.

Representatives of respective bar associations also met Ajay Kr Phukan and assured him full support.

Meanwhile, the Goalpara Bar Association has suspended with immediate effect its president Shajahan Ali for his alleged involvement in the assault incident on Wednesday, besides the two arrested members Anwar Hussein and Nazrul Islam.