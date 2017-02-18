The college to be built with a budgetary outlay of Rs 189 crore on a plot of 108 bighas will be completed within three years. The medical college will be attached with the existing 200-bed District and Referral Hospital.

Nadda, in his address, said that the Centre had accorded top priority to development of healthcare in Assam and accordingly Rs 756 crore had been sanctioned for four new medical colleges in Assam.

He added that the Centre had drafted a ‘National List of Essentials Medicines’ under which the government would fix rates of essential drugs that will be made available in AMRIT pharmacy. Five such pharmacies have been opened in five medical college hospitals in Assam.

“Five hundred types of medicines, 85 types of tests will be made free of cost at 16 district hospitals in Assam and subsequently, these facilities will be made available in community health centres and primary health centres,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal termed the day as historic and also referred to Dhubri’s multi-ethnic mosaic and peaceful coexistence for decades. “The government is committed to bringing about overall development of Dhubri which is a cultural and heritage hub as well,” he said, adding the government has shortlisted an agenda of priorities for Dhubri. “Sectors like communication, education, transportation and other social sectors will be put on the development track,” he said.

Sonowal said that the government was working resolutely to serve all the people of the State. Stating that Assam has the potential to become a developed state, he said that development and peace would go hand in hand.

Reiterating that the government was for giving a fillip to ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikash’, the Chief Minister said the one-point agenda of the government was to facilitate development of all sections of people. He urged the people to be united and strengthen the demographic mosaic of the State.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said compensation to those people whose land have been acquired for the Dhubri Medical College project would be given by March 31, 2017. He added that construction works would be completed within three years.