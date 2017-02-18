

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India here on Friday, Dangwimsai Pul, released a letter written to the CJI and alleged that her late husband’s suicide note contains many allegations of corruption in Arunachal Pradesh as well as in the judiciary and in particular, against two senior judges of the Supreme Court, who were parties to the judgement that squashed the President’s Rule in the state and led to the unseating of her husband.

Dangwimsai, who is late Pul’s first wife, also released her husband’s 60-page suicide note. This note contains several allegations constituting offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and therefore, it is essential that an FIR be registered on the basis of the allegations in it and the case be investigated by the CBI since primary allegations are of corruption of judges at the highest level, she said.

“In his death, my husband left us a dying note ‘Mere Vichar’ solely intended to bring out in the open, the ills afflicted the politics of the day, especially in Arunachal Pradesh. While my family has tried to come to terms with this grief, we are surprised by the indifference of the system in trying to uncover the facts and circumstances of his death,” she said.

The note ‘Mere Vichar’ was recovered by the authorities, kept in custody, and many procedures were undertaken, but somehow the system never tried to investigate the facts, she alleged.

The then Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, JP Rajkhowa had strongly recommended a CBI investigation into the allegations in the suicide note. Unfortunately, it appears that no FIR has been registered and no investigation has been conducted.

“By this letter, I am therefore requesting you to grant permission for the registration of an FIR on the basis of the allegations of corruptions contained in the suicide dairy of my late husband,” she wrote.

“Ever since the note surfaced in the media, my family, including myself, my children and relatives have been subjected to various threats from different quarters,” she further alleged. “I will seek an appointment with the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister and other agencies to place my case,” she disclosed.