Ali Aye Lrigang, the agriculture-based festival of the Mising community, is celebrated with traditional mirth and gaiety at various places in the river island on the first Wednesday of the Assamese Fagun month. A number of events were held to mark the colourful festival yesterday.

The Chief Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion and participated in the main traditional ritual of Ali Aye Lrigang, the sowing of crops. Sonowal took part in a cultural procession with the performance of Oinitam and Gumrag dance by Mising youths. The public welcomed him with a ‘Mibu Galok’ and other traditional Mising garments. The Chief Minister also tasted ethnic Mising delicacies like parang, par-apong, pork, etc.

Along with the Chief Minister, the programme was also attended by MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Rituparna Boruah and Bimal Bora and DC Pallab Gopal Jha.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Kamalabari, Ali Aye Lrigang was celebrated at the initiative of Madhya Majuli Ali Aye Lrigang Celebration Committee with a day long programme. A cultural procession and an exhibition were the highlights of the celebration. The Tankeshwar Pagag Memorial Competition and contests on Gumrag, Atour Chah Naam, Kaban Oinitam, etc., were held.

Ali Aye Lrigang was also celebrated at Maharichuk, Kumarbari, Lakhimi, Phuleswari, Malapindha, Karatipar, Natun Bajar, Namani Cherpai, etc.