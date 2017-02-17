TV reporters and camerapersons rushed to the spot and ‘broke’ the news that girl students had been forced not to use lipstick. Though the college principal clarified that the circular was unauthorised, and that it was not issued from any authority concerned, the news continued to be aired on the TV channels. The girl students also boycotted their classes in protest against the ‘notice.’

Later, it was adequately established that the unauthorised circular was put up by antisocial elements in the name of the college students’ union. But the damage had already been done as all classes in the Ghana Kanta Boruah College remained suspended on February 15 and 16 over the ‘issue.’