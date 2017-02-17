Sec 144 clamped in Kokrajhar

Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 16 - In order to ensure the smooth conduct of the HSLC and AHM examinations, to be held from tomorrow, the Kokrajhar District Magistrate, Bibekananda Choudhury, in an order issued on February 13, has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC within a radius of 200 metres from all examination centres in Kokrajhar district. However, teachers and students, along with officials, police personnel and paramilitary forces involved in the examination process, have been exempted from the purview of the order. The order will come into force from February 17 and remain in force till the completion of the examination process.