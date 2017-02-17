Strong resentment prevails here over the decision to shift the tea company office. The Dangari regional committee of All Assam Students’ Union has condemned the tea company’s decision. In a statement, its president, Maheswar Sonowal, and general secretary, Sandeep Borah, termed it as a conspiracy on the part of the company. They demanded the company to roll back the decision and also reinstate the post of the general manager back at the registered office at Talap.

Meanwhile, a company source told this correspondent that the company was planning to bring about changes in the management of its tea estates in Assam. Accordingly, the company gardens in the State will be divided into four clusters and each cluster will be managed by a senior manager. Among these four clusters, two clusters will be made with the eight gardens of the company in Tinsukia district and the other two clusters will be made with the gardens of the company in Charaideo and Sonitpur districts. But the source kept mum on the shifting of the registered office from Talap to Kolkata.

Army constructs culvert: Troops of the 7th Battalion of Madras Regiment stationed at Dirak Chariali near Doomdooma constructed a culvert at Kapahtoli under Operation Sadbhavana. The culvert was inaugurated on Wednesday by an Army officer of the battalion in the presence of a large number of villagers.

Due to the construction of this culvert, the people of Dirak Chariali, Kapahtoli, Sarumesai, etc., will be benefitted.