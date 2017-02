NIT student drowns in pond

Correspondent

SILCHAR, Feb 16 - A 6th Semester student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, drowned under mysterious circumstances in a pond inside the NIT campus today. According to the police, the student has been identified as Nilanjan Chatterjee (20), a resident of Kokrajhar. Police and SDRF personnel are conducting an operation to recover the body of the student from the pond.