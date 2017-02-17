2 expelled from Dibrugarh AASU unit

BUREAU

DIBRUGARH, Feb 16 - All Dibrugarh Students’ Union (ADSU), the Dibrugarh unit of AASU, today expelled two of its advisers on charges of financial irregularities and hobnobbing with a political party. The two expelled youth leaders are Manoranjan Sonowal and Jitu Das. This was stated in an ADSU press note issued by its president, Khagen Dutta, and secretary Rupjyoti Borthakur. The ADSU has also extended best wishes to all the examinees appearing in the HSLC examinations commencing from tomorrow.