Talking to mediapersons recently at the BJP office here, targeting Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan, Paul said, “I have been kept in the dark about the eviction drive. This drive could have been carried out at a later time. What was required from the district administration was to clear the clogged drains before the ensuing rainy season. Also, the district administration has failed to demarcate the area for setting up of a planetarium at Silchar,”

Interestingly, Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan said that the eviction drive is being carried out as per the orders from the Chief Minister and the work to clear the drains is also in progress. He also said that the developmental activities are being carried out effectively across the district.