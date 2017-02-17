Ved Sanmilan: An international Ved Sanmilan will be held at Gamiri under Halem revenue circle in Biswanath district on from March 16 to 19 this year.

The laikhuta of the main pandal was installed on Wednesday by Utpal Borah, Gohpur MLA. A meeting was also held on the occasion with Narayan Sharma, chief adviser of the organising committee, in the chair. Hiranya Ghimire, working president of the committee, and Rajen Acharya, general secreatry, conducted the proceedings.

The meeting was addressed by MLA Utpal Borah, Sanjay Dutta, ADC and SDO (C) in-charge of Gohpur subdivision, Uday Goswami, Tulsi Narayan Upadhyay, Khagen Goswami, Pratap Goswami and others.