As per his family, Nabin went missing after going towards the main town on February 13 evening after closing his fodder shop. His mobile phone has been switched off since he went missing, his wife Indu said.

Indu (30) had filed a missing report at Bongaigaon Police Station next morning. Though police is trying to locate and rescue the young trader, but they are still clueless.

“We are investigation the case and exploring all the possible angles, we would reach a conclusion very soon,” said Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police Hridayjit Barman.