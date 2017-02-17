Delegations from Meghalaya and other parts of the State attended the convention where they stressed on the need of a rail-cum-road bridge over river Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri and Phulbari in place of the proposed road bridge.

Tura Lok Sabha MP Conrad K Sangma, who was the chief speaker of the convention, said that in Meghalaya the railway connectivity is very poor and if the proposed road bridge is upgraded to a rail-cum-road bridge then the economic and financial condition of Meghalaya, Dhubri and South Salmara District will improve a lot.

“The fundamental concept of a steady economy is the easy flow of commodities to national and international markets. This totally depends on transport connectivity,” said Sangma, who also demanded the extension of railway line from Dhubri via Phulbari, Mahendraganj and southern border of Meghalaya to Badarpur.

The convention was presided over by Dewan Joinal Abidin, ex-MLA in presence of Gyasuddin Ahmed, former Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Jahan Uddin, ex-MLA and Girindranath Goswami, former principal of BN College, among others.

In the convention, a committee was also formed to take this demand forward and a delegation representing this committee will soon approach the Centre to review its decision of building only a road bridge and take immediate steps to build a rail-cum-road bridge.