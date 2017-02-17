Sivasagar ADC Arup Sharma inaugurated the Railway Pavilion on January 8 in presence of senior office-bearers of the Sahitya Sabha. Sharma appreciated Indian Railways’ efforts to spread the information among the masses in such a mega event where thousands of people thronged the venue every day.

A large mascot, namely, Bholu, depicting the ‘Guard’ of Indian Railways, was placed in front of the pavilion which caught attention of the visitors. The automatic level-crossing gate with Rajdhani Express model, world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway’s Toy Train model, world’s longest rail-cum-road Bogibeel Bridge model and world’s tallest railway bridge model of Manipur gave immense pleasure to visitors during the exhibition period, said NF Railway’s senior officials.

Relating to railway information, a Railway quiz competition was also held among the school students in front of the Railway pavilion on February 2017. The quiz was conducted by NF Railway’s public relation officer Nripen Bhattacharyya.