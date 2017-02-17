Addressing a press conference at Nalbari on Wednesday, Gogoi said that the Modi government at Centre has completed two-and-a-half years but showed no interest to close the Indo-Bangla border. He alleged that the BJP government is delaying the NRC update works with an intention to settle the Hindu Bangladeshis in the State.

Defying the allegation made by the BJP that the former Congress government patronised Bangladeshi people in the State, Gogoi demanded a probe in this regard. Terming it as an anti-national activity, Gogoi said, “I am ready to face all kind of punishments if it is proved.”

He further alleged that the recent order passed by the Supreme Court to immediately release the funds for NRC works again proved the government’s attitude not to solve the problem. The former Chief Minister added that the BJP government is only protecting the interest of rich people and it is not concerned about the poor. The BJP has curtailed fund allocation to panchayats and has failed to release the allotted fund for the MGNREGA workers.

Gogoi visited Nalbari to attend a protest meeting on demonetisation held at Nalbari town. Earlier, addressing the protest meeting, he said that the demonetisation move of the Modi government adversely affected the economic conditions of the poor. “His meaningless demonetisation has helped the corrupt people to make the black money white,” he added.