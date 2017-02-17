The minister also appealed to the people to make Nagaon a garbage-free city. Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Shamsher Singh also thanked Nagaon citizens for achieving this position and expressed the hope that Nagaon will be top in the country. He also informed that polythene will be banned in Nagaon district.

Bishnu Temple inaugurated: To inaugurate the Bishnu Temple and ‘Pran Pratisha of Bishnu Bighar’, a function was held at Geetashram, Hojai, from February 13 to 15. Attending the function as chief guest Swami Jatindranandagiri Moharaj observed that the Geeta is an exceptional book in the country.

He added that some vested interested people are trying to create a chaotic atmosphere in the country but as a believer of non-violence, Indian people will stand against these crimes.

Attending the function, RSS activist Suresh Sony explained the significance of the Geeta. Addressing the gathering as an honourable guest, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Hindu religion doesn’t spread hatred in the society. Sarma recalled the Chicago lecture of Swami Vivekananda which was praised by the people of all religions.

He appealed to the MLAs to establish Geeta Sangha to help teach youths to read and learn the Geeta.

Drama staged: Firingati, a drama produced by Nagaon Electronic Media Association, was staged at Khagen Mahanta Auditorium here recently.

Well-known drama activist Sapunti Bordoloi highlighted the progress of Assamese drama from the days of Srimanta Sankaradeva. Nagaon MLA Rupok Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

Temple to be opened for visitors: The Moha Mrityunjoy Temple will be opened for visitors from February 10, 2019. This was declared by Acharjya Bhrigugiri Moharaj at Narashingha Khetra recently. The 126-foot temple will be the tallest in the world and was constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore with the contributions of devotees.