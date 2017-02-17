The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) took a serious note on the BBC documentary showing Kaziranga in a very bad light. The BBC documentary showed about human rights violations in Kaziranga where more innocent people are killed than animals.

According to reports, the NTCA has issued a showcause notice to the BBC and its producer Justin Rowlatt for violating the norms and rules of the undertaking it had given to the NTCA before shooting in Kaziranga National Park, said CCF and Director of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve-cum-National Park, Satyendra Singh, while talking to this correspondent on Wednesday.

The NTCA, in its letter to the BBC, said that the organisation was found guilty of dishonouring the undertaking provided to them. The letter also alleged that the BBC is not working constructively with the Government of India which had resulted in portraying conservation efforts in the country in extremely negative light. The NTCA further said that the BBC deviated from the original synopsis/programme submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The NTCA also requested the Indian High Commission, London (UK), to take appropriate action in the matter. Former director of Kaziranga National Park Surajit Dutta said that the State government should initiate steps to take action against the BBC for showing Kaziranga in a bad light. He said that according to the rules of NTCA, the BBC should have shown the documentary to the NTCA before airing it to the public. Sources said that perhaps there might have been some lapses on the part of Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam, who did not monitor the documentary properly.