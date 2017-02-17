

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaking at the Karbi Youth Festival near Diphu on Thursday

Addressing the 43rd edition of the Karbi Youth Festival, the Chief Minister expressed delight at the organisation of the carnival. Sonowal also remembered the pioneers of Karbi culture and literature for their landmark contributions to the Karbi community.

The Chief Minister said that the Karbi people are very hard-working and their culture and literature have thrived accordingly. While mentioning the name of Rangsina Sarpo, the ideal of Karbi culture, Sonowal urged the youths to play a proactive role in the field of culture and literature to strengthen the socio-cultural ties in the State.

Without the progress of the three autonomous districts of Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and BTAD, the State cannot make all-round development on the social, economic and cultural fronts. While stressing the need of development of the Barak Valley, the Chief Minister said that it was key to the overall progress of the State.

Sonowal assured all support to Karbi Anglong district from the State Government.

In his speech, minister Naba Doley also emphasized the development of the culture and literature of all communities. He also spoke on the need of peace and tranquillity for the cause of development. The youths have greater responsibilities and they have to come together to build the nation, Doley added.

It may be mentioned here that thousands of cultural troupes are performed on the four stages set up for the five-day youth festival. The festival features national and regional musicians, over 2,000 exhibitors, food vendors, fun shopping, etc.

Today’s programme started with a traditional procession by artists of the zonal committees from the Artists’ Village to the flag hoisting ground in the morning. The flag of the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) was unfurled by Chandra Sing Kro, president, KCS. The Hemphu Mukrang Rasinja Arani and the 43rd Karbi Youth Festival was officially inaugurated by Tuliram Ronghang, CEM, KAAC.

The ethnic houses of different communities were inaugurated by Sum Ronghang, MLA, Diphu, Jayram Engleng, MLA Howraghat, Dr Mansing Rongpi, MLA, Baithalangso, Dr Numal Momin, MLA, Bokajan, and other EMs of the KAAC.