The open session of the golden jubilee celebration was inaugurated by Niketu Iralu, Member, Initiative of Change, Nagaland and recipient of Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award, 2011.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, Iralu thanked ABSU for inviting him on the occasion of this historic celebration. “In this golden jubilee celebration, ABSU is demonstrating a fresh enthusiasm with renewed vigour and clarity of thought and philosophy. Through this celebration, the ABSU is exhibiting the commitment of the Bodo people to their just struggle for legitimate aspirations for growth and development in all fields of life.

ABSU has done much to draw the attention of Delhi and the right thinking people of India to the serious problems of our North-east region and, for this, we thank ABSU and other leaders. Delhi has failed so far to give enough attention to our problems which, in turn, has produced deteriorating political problems,” he said.

He further said, “Our North-east region is known mainly for negative news of violence, corruption and consequent absence of development. But the bold decision taken by the new generation of ABSU leaders to reject violence and corruption in their sacred struggle for their peoples’ aspiration is not known among the people of rest of India. They have made the choice because there is no other way for a race to achieve its aspiration in the right way,” he said.

Attending the open session as the Chief Guest Aruna Roy, founder of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, a known socio-political activist and a Ramon Magsaysay and UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity awardee, said that we should all learn from ABSU how to run an organisation in such a disciplined way with full support of common masses. She hoped that ABSU would definitely achieve its goal, i.e., a separate Bodoland State, as it is the legitimate demand of the Bodo people.

Shreekrishna Aniruddha Gautam, former press adviser of Prime Minister of Nepal and political analyst and columnist; Professor Santha Sinha, former chairperson, NCPCR; Swapnajit Sanyal, working president, Vidarbha Rajya Aghadi, Nagpur; Chandan Mitra, former Rajya Sabha MP and Editor, Pioneer; Rubi Hembram, founder and director of ADIVAANI, Kolkata; Aditya Khaklari, general secretary, AATS; Ranjan Daimary, Chairman NDFB, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) adopted eight resolutions in four delegates’ sessions during the celebrations. They include justice for Bodo-medium schools, to intensify the Bodoland demand into a vigorous and continuous movement until and unless the Bodoland demand is achieved.

ABSU will also form a Peace Brigade, a volunteer organisation for effective social change, complete poverty eradication, ensure communal harmony and understanding among communities, protection of land and natural resources and to remove evils of superstition and witch- hunting.

It also resolved to work for the protection of ancestral land and appealed to the BTC administration to withdraw the land allotted to any private group and also appealed not to allot any land to private groups or large-scale land of tribal areas to paramilitary forces.

ABSU also resolved to erect a milestone in every Bodo village within this year in which three words viz. Thang (Live), Mao (Work) and Jouga (Prosper) will be written as a vision of ABSU.

The students’ union also appealed to the government not to ignore the issues of arms struggle and ceasefire by different militant groups in Assam and NE region and also demanded a policy decision to resolve these issues within a short period of time in the interest of sustainable peace and development. ABSU also demanded immediate implementation of the land rights to the Schedule Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers.

It also resolved to continue a mission of quality education up to 2020 and work for the solution of all problems related to Bodo-medium education, establishment of separate directorate of education for the Bodo-medium education, provincialisation of all venture institutions form KG to PG.

ABSU also resolved to oppose the ongoing amalgamation of schools which will vanish these schools of the vernacular medium.

The students’ union also demanded immediate supply of free textbooks for Bodo-medium education from Class I to Class X.

A 30-member new central committee of ABSU was also constituted with Pramod Boro and Lawrence Islary as president and secretary respectively. It may be mentioned here that Pramod Boro has been re-elected for the fifth time as the president of ABSU.