|
Divesh takes lead in IGU qualifier
Our Bureau
DIBRUGARH, Feb 16 - After completion of the third round of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) National Qualifier II at the Kaziranga Golf Club today, last two day’s leader Rishiraj Singh Rathore slipped to the third position.
Divesh Rana of Faridabad emerged at the top and Ajit Rawat of the Indian Railways holds the second position.
With many players coming up the ladder with solid performances, the fourth day is expected to see some highly competitive scores on Friday, when the final rounds begin.