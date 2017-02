Maharana, Sijubari win matches

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 16 - Maharana Athletic Club prevailed over ASEB Sports Club by 91 runs while Sijubari RYS trounced River Rine Club by three wickets in two group league matches of the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament at the Judges’ Field here today. Brief scores: Maharana AC 186/7 (Mujibur Ali 51, Rohit Sharma 38, Arindam Das 35, Pinku Borkuch 3/30, Pankaj Das 2/32). ASEB SC 95 (Sankuman Mahanta 29, Pranta P Patra 18, Roshan Alam 3/9, Santanu Dhar 2/17, Kalam Raja 2/27). River Rine 123/7 (Joy Singh 28, Subham Das 26, Raju Master 2/16, Manoj Das 2/27, Ibadur Rahman 2/30). Sijubari RYS 124/7 (Ranjit Sarma 37, Arunjyoti Bora 20, Bhim Chetri 18, Subham Mandal 2/12, Sabpreet Singh 2/22, Jay Singh 2/30). Today’s matches: GTC vs Jubajyoti Sangha; City CC vs Hurricane Club.