An ACA source revealed that Krishna was omitted due to his below-par performance this season in the domestic cricket.

Assam is placed in Group A and the matches will be played in Delhi from February 26.

Team: KB Arun Karthik (captain), Abu Nechim Ahmed (vice captain), Pallab Kr Das, Amit Verma, Amit Sinha, Pritam Debnath, Wasiqur Rahman (WK), Sibsankar Roy, Syed Mohammed, Mrinmoy Dutta, Pritam Das, Arup Das, Rahul Singh, Rishav Das, Gokul Sharma. Chief coach: Sunil Joshi, Manager: Manoj Bhagawati.