Altogether five candidates including Ibobi and BJP’s L Bashanta Singh have filed their nomination papers for Thoubal seat. Ibobi won the last two elections from Thoubal with record margins.

Sharmila filed her nomination paper on Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) ticket. Najma Bibi, also from PRJA, filed nomination for Wabagai constituency.

On Tuesday, PRJA Convener Erendro Leichombam filed his nomination for Thangmeiband seat, formerly a BJP stronghold in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, PRJA has filed a complaint to Election authority in Manipur against BJP’s proposed plan to hold Prime Minister Narender Modi’s rally at Kangla Fort on February 25, according to a release.

It is clearly against the Election Model Code of Conduct guidelines which say there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, churches, temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda, PRJA said in a press release on Thursday.

“The Kangla is a sacred site for the Manipuris, especially the Meiteis. We will not tolerate a political slugfest inside the sacred Kangla”, it said.

The Election Commission of India has responded that it will look into the matter and respond within 48 hours.