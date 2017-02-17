On the occasion, Governor PB Acharya and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have greeted the people of the State. In his message, the Governor said that the Oriah festival, celebrated to evoke the blessings of Almighty ‘Rangwa’ for a bumper harvest, not only helps all to preserve the age-old traditions and customs of the Wancho tribe but also instills respect for elders, guests and other communities amongst the younger generation.

Sounds of muzzle-loaded gun fires, shouts of war cry and the soothing Wancho folk songs and foot-tapping folk dances reverberated through the nearby hills and mountains of Senki Park at Itanagar on the festive occasion.

Folk dances by villagers including a war dance, bamboo dance by the youth, etc, and a grand community feast marked the day-long celebrations.