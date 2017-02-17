Plea for vehicle pact



SHILLONG, Feb 16 - India and Myanmar should sign a motor vehicle agreement if the two neighbouring countries have to do business together under the Act East Policy of the Government of India, North Eastern Council advisor M Iboyamia said today. “The main issue as of now is that the Motor Vehicle Agreement has not been grounded. This is the most important area and we realise after reaching that country,” Iboyamia said while addressing a national seminar of emerging opportunities in food processing and FDI in food retails here. – PTI