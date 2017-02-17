The committee said the rally will be held at Old MLA Hostel Junction, Kohima at 11 am and has requested all Tribal Hohos, public and well wishers to participate and extend support.

On Wednesday, Nagaland Governor PB Acharya urged NTAC to resolve the ongoing crisis through dialogue with the Chief Minister and DAN chairman. The Governor told this to a NTAC delegation when they called on him at Raj Bhavan. The NTAC submitted another representation to the Governor on the complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery in Nagaland.