After Ralte submitted papers to Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla at 4 pm on Wednesday, Sangkunga submitted his resignation letter later in the night as chairman of MYC.

A CMO source said the CM referred Ralte’s resignation to the Governor, which indicated that he has accepted the resignation.

The Minister and MYC chairman have been held responsible for the plight of the 32 students who had been sent by the L&E department and MYC in 2014 to Nalanda Institute of Advanced Studies in Kolkata.

The CM has publicly admitted that the government had committed a serious mistake in sending the students to the institute and clearing all the expenditures for the course within a month.