Sikkim launches UJALA



GANGTOK, Feb 16 - With an objective to replace inefficient bulbs with energy efficient LED bulbs, Sikkim Energy & Power Minister DD Bhutia launched the ‘Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All (UJALA) scheme on Tuesday. By adopting UJALA Scheme, consumers will see drastic decline in their electricity bills and it will also help the government to meet the demand of electricity during peak hours, he said. An officer said that the government will distribute 14.5 lakh of LED bulbs and 8.7 lakh LED tube lights in Sikkim. An estimated 1.45 lakh consumers are expected to be benefitted under this scheme, he said. The UJALA scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2015. – PTI