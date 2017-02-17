In his last visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Manik Sarkar met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the adverse impact of refugee presence in North Tripura district.

On February 12, the Special Secretary of MHA’s Internal Security held a meeting with refugee leaders in Guwahati to push the repatriation of Bru refugees sheltered in six relief camps in Tripura’s Kanchanpur and Panisagar subdivisions.

Neither the district administration nor the district police are aware about the outcome of the Guwahati meeting. Even refugee leaders are mysteriously maintaining silence on the outcome of the meeting.

As per the schedule, repatriation of Bru refugees is supposed to begin from December itself but later it was deferred till January. The repatriation process has not gained ground due to alleged tricky role of refugee leaders as well as Mizoram Government.

When contacted, District Magistrate North Dr Sandeep Mahatme on Wednesday said he is not aware about the latest status of the refugee problem. “Identification of bona fide Bru citizens have already been completed by Mizoram Government. Besides, Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) for those who were born in relief camps have also been issued as per conditions set by Aizawl”, he said.

Dr Mahatme continued, “If we receive the names of the villages where Bru people will be resettled after return from Tripura, repatriation could begin any time. Now, we are waiting for the green signal from Aizawl.”