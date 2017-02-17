 
Guwahati, Friday, February 17, 2017
Ramesh Ghosh’s death condoled
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Feb 16 - The Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association (GSCA) has expressed profound sorrow at the death of Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, well-known painter and sculptor. Ghosh died on Tuesday.

In a condolence message, GSCA president DN Chakravartty said Ghosh, a product of Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan, had earned national and international encomium through his exhibits in Assam pavilions set up at several national and international exhibitions.

Hundreds of paintings by Ghosh have decorated public houses across the country.

