Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 16 - The Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association (GSCA) has expressed profound sorrow at the death of Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, well-known painter and sculptor. Ghosh died on Tuesday.
In a condolence message, GSCA president DN Chakravartty said Ghosh, a product of Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan, had earned national and international encomium through his exhibits in Assam pavilions set up at several national and international exhibitions.
Hundreds of paintings by Ghosh have decorated public houses across the country.