In this connection, an introductory meeting was held today in the conference hall of Commissioner, Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD), Assam, covering all wings of the department like Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) and also PWD (Roads) for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), stated a press release.

The delegation took stock of the various schemes of MoRD, like MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), National Social Assistance Programme, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission and State Institute of Rural Development, along with PMGSY.

All the wings of P&RD and PWD (Roads) made presentations on various schemes.

Dr JB Ekka, Commissioner of P&RD, AMM Zakir, Director of SIPRD, Nandita Hazarika, MD of ASRLM, along with other officials, were present in the review meeting.