Dr Sunil Saikia, Director, GCMS, welcomed the guests and participants to the seminar. Principal, GCC Dr Homeswar Kalita spoke on the importance of the Union Budget for the country.

Prof Rati Kanta Pathak and Dr Anjali Deka Bhuyan highlighted various aspects of the Union Budget 2017-18. Dr Manik Kalwar and Dr Gour Gopal Banik were the chairpersons of the seminar.

Presentations on different topics, like tax administration, defence sector, rural sector, infrastructure and railways, were made and discussed by the participants.

Sahil Ahmed and Shehnaz Ahmed were adjudged the best paper presenters at the seminar. Suman Sarmah coordinated the event, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Jonali Sarma.