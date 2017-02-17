The AJYP stated in a release that despite the unemployment problem assuming dangerous proportions, the State government has exposed its indifference to the problem, and demanded cent per cent employment of the youths of Assam in the upcoming Patanjali establishments in Tezpur and near Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the Parishad has planned to observe this March as the memorandum presenting month vis-a-vis demanding 100 per cent employment to local unemployed youths.

The Parishad also plans to hold a sit-in demonstration in Guwahati demanding total autonomy to the State, rejuvenation of the sick and dead industries and employment of 100 per cent Assam’s youths in those; besides upgradation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) taking 1951 as the base year.

The Parishad has also decided to hold a programme billed Bohagor Edin on the Assamese new year day (April 14) in memory of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.