Assault on judge condemned

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 16 - The Journalists Association of Assam and Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association (GSCA) have expressed shock and indignation at the assault on a sitting Foreigners Tribunal judge by a few advocates of Goalpara. The advocates had reportedly manhandled him in his courtroom. Both the associations said that the incident had unmasked the conspiracy of a certain agency in patronising the infiltration of Bangladeshi migrants. He urged the Government of India to take serious note of the matter and take exemplary action against those advocates responsible for the heinous act.