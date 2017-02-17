Nilima Das, daughter of music maestro Anandiram Das who conducted the workshop, said her father composed over one thousand folk songs and was the pioneer in the field of modern folk song in Assam.

The workshop featured presentation of folk songs of Anandiram Das by the trainees.

Pratibha Bhuyan, who presided over the concluding function, thanked Nilima Das for bringing to light the hidden musical tunes of Anandiram Das.