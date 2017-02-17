The function began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and laying of floral wreaths at the portrait of the martyr.

The meeting was presided over by Dr RK Mishra, acting Principal of the college. The student union secretary welcomed the guests and explained the purpose of the function.

Addressing the function as chief guest, senior journalist DN Chakravartty dwelt at length on the genesis of the Assam Movement and recalled the contributions of 855 martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice. He also mentioned how Swahid Nath as a meritorious student of the Homoeopathic College was in the vanguard of the Assam agitation and how he devoted himself to various welfare activities of the college, including the editing of the college magazine.

Ashwini Charan Nath, elder brother of the martyr, related various interesting episodes in the early life of his brother, who had set a noble goal to become a doctor and to serve the masses by establishing a nursing home.

Mishra, in his presidential speech, expressed the hope that the ideals of self-sacrifice and service of Jadav Nath would continue to inspire succeeding generations of students of the college. Vice president of the All Guwahati Students’ Union M Hussain also addressed the meeting.