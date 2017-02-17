Paban Kumar Borthakur, Principal Secretary (Personnel, AR & Training and Environment & Forest Department), Assam, inaugurated the 28th anniversary meeting yesterday in the Down Town Hospital premises.

Dr NN Dutta, chairman and managing director of the hospital, in his speech highlighted the achievements of the hospital over the last 28 years.

He lauded the awardees on their achievements and encouraged them to further excel in their respective fields.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Hari Shankar Brahma inaugurated the oration and appreciated the effort of Down Town Hospital for recognising medical pioneers from the State since 2000 for setting exemplary service within and outside the State.

The oration was delivered by Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor and senior consultant from the Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, on the subject ‘How to prevent heart diseases by lifestyle modification’.

He highlighted the rising trend of cardiac diseases in the country. Excessive consumption of alcohol and nicotine and high rate of pollution are the main reasons for this increase and this can be curtailed by lifestyle modification like appropriate changes in diet, regular exercise and by totally avoiding intoxicants, he said.

On the occasion, the Down Town Award for Excellence in Medicine – 2017 was conferred on Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, transplant urologist from Hyderabad. The award carried a citation, a gold medal, a memento and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

The Prof Jogesh Mahanta Memorial Award was conferred on Dr Rajnish Duara, cardio thoracic surgeon from Siliguri. The Prof Pratul Goswami Memorial Award was given to Dr Manabendra Nayak.