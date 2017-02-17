



Born at Shahjanpur village in Faridpur district (now in Bangladesh) in 1937, he was a member of the Communist Party of India (Assam wing) and general secretary of the All Indian Trade Union Council (AITUC). He was also secretary of the Indo-Soviet Cultural Society and was actively associated with the Shanti-Sangathi Parishad. He retired from service as a Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) employee and was secretary of the regional LICI employees’ union.

After superannuation, Sarkar shifted to his native place Hugli district in West Bengal, where he was elected secretary of the Hugli regional unit of the Communist Party.

On receiving the news of his demise, representatives of the Communist Party of India and AITUC offered their last respects to the departed leader by draping his body with the organisation’s red flag.