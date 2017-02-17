|
AASU stir over textbook issue tomorrow
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 16 - Expressing resentment over the government’s alleged failure to supply textbooks even after nearly two months into the academic session, the All Assam Students’ Union today said the State Education Department and the Education Minister were responsible for the fiasco.
As a mark of protest, the AASU will resort to a 10-hour fast at all its regional unit offices across the State on February 18.
In a statement, the AASU said that the State Government was adopting a “step-motherly attitude” towards vernacular education.