An investigation team comprising Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TY Das, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, DGP Mukesh Sahay, Special DG (Law and Order) Kuladhar Saikia, Additional DG Mukesh Agarwal (Law and Order), IGP (Security) Subhra Jyoti Hazarika, Registrar General, Gauhati High Court Hitesh Kumar Sarma, Goalpara DC JVN Subramanyam and Assistant Commissioner Bornali Das today visited the Foreigners Tribunal Court No.4 to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the member concerned has also informed the Gauhati High Court regarding the incident, sources said.

Conscious citizens here have condemned the incident and termed it as unprecedented. They said they are now looking up to the Bar Council as to how it will react to the assault inside court premises.

Staff Reporter adds: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today termed the incident as a conspiracy to derail the illegal Bangladeshi migrant identification and deportation process by vested interest groups. It also called for severe punishment to the attackers.

In a statement, the AASU said the incident also proves that the State Government was unable to provide security to the judges.

“This is a serious matter. Even a Judge who pronounces an illegal Bangladeshi migrant as a foreigner is no longer safe. Clearly, a pro-Bangladeshi lobby is at work and it is for the State Government to foil such conspiracies by such vested interest quarters,” it said.