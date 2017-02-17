



During his stay, Nadda will formally inaugurate the construction work of two new medical colleges in Dhubri and Nagaon scheduled on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The Minister will also inaugurate the 200-bed cancer hospital under the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital around 5 pm tomorrow.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today informed media persons that the total estimated cost of each medical college would be around Rs 235 crore.

“The land acquisition part for the medical colleges has already been taken care of,” he said.

“Of the Rs 190 crore to be utilised in the first phase for each medical college, the Centre will bear 90 per cent of the total cost. The amount to be spent in the next phase will have to be borne by the State Government,” Sarma said.

He informed that construction work of another medical will soon start in Lakhimpur. “Our target is to set up 12 medical colleges,” the Minister said.

On the cancer hospital, the Minister divulged that the State Government has already spent nearly Rs 85.78 crore on the project, and is also planning to upgrade the same into a State Cancer Hospital.

“Once it is upgraded, we will get Rs 108 crore from the Centre,” Sarma said, adding, “the aim is to develop the cancer hospital as one of the best in the business.”

Amrit Pharmacies: Union Minister JP Nadda will inaugurate Amrit Pharmacies in all the five medical colleges on Friday via video conference.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed for the introduction of Amrit Pharmacies in 27 district hospitals. An MoU will also be signed for setting up of an In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centre at the GMCH.