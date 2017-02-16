On the first day of the programme, Jyotish Chandra Ray, president of the celebration committee hoisted the flag and a number of dignitaries garlanded the life-size statue of the Koch general situated on the bank of the Mahamaya tank. Uttam Kumar Ray too paid tributes to the martyrs.

Various competitions on Goalpariya folk song and dance, besides art competition were also organised among the students of the locality. On the second day, a ‘go-as-you-like’ was held, which evinced huge participation. A souvenir published on the occasion was also released. The open meeting and prize-distribution function held under the presidentship of Jyotish Chandra Ray was attended by a host of invitees, including Dr Ashit Kumar Das, Principal of PB College, Dr Gita Sarkar, secretary of Dhubri District Mahila Academy, besides a few others.

An attractive cultural evening held on the occasion was participated in by a large number of local and invited artistes. Chilarai Divas was also observed at Chilarai College, Golakganj and at Agomani with day-long programme.