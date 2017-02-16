“Recruitment of constables is essential to fill up the vacant posts and to maintain law and order situation. We are leaving no stone unturned to conduct the recruitment of constables in the district. The physical and medical tests of the aspiring applicants shall be held from February 16 onwards at the Police Parade Ground here. The entire process shall be under CCTV surveillance and every move will be monitored via video recording,” Roushan maintained.

He added that the whole process shall be totally transparent and there is no scope for any middlemen or agent to break into it. The Cachar SP made it clear that no foul means shall be entertained and strict action shall be taken if anyone, even police officials are caught taking recourse to illegal affairs. The Cachar SP maintained that the selection process will be coordinated by eight senior police officers and a four-member committee, including officials from district administration, has been formed to monitor the proceedings. Also, the Village Defence Parties are briefed about the forthcoming recruitment drive to disseminate the message to the people in the far flung areas of the district.

Interestingly, in the words of Cachar SP, there are 36 posts of Sub-Inspectors and 30 posts of ASIs are lying vacant in the district. It may be mentioned that similar drive to recruit police officials in Cachar district were held in 2014.

On the other hand, Roushan informed that armed forces shall be deployed in the sensitive examination centres in the ensuing HSLC examination in the district.