Synchronisation of NTPC Unit II

Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 15 - The NTPC Bongaigaon (Salakati), team have shown their dedication once again by test synchronizing successfully of its 250 MW capacity second unit on Monday, NTPC sources said here. It may be mentioned here that the first unit of the station is generating sustainable commercial power for last 10 months and synchronisation of Unit-2 added a new feather to the cap. It is expected that the said unit will start commercial generation from April, 2017 onwards and Assam will get 50% of its generated power.