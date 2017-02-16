Though protests by various organisations, like AASU, AJYCP and Prabajan Birudhi Mancha, against continuous infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis into the State have yielded some positive results in some parts of the State, including Kaziranga National Park, Sipajhar (Darrang district), Mayong (Morigaon district), etc., it had no impact in Sonitpur district as influx of alleged Bangladeshis is continuing in various char and chapori areas under Barchala, Biswanath and Tezpur LACs, posing a serious threat to the local populace.

There are a number of chars and chaporis, including Tin-Tikia, Rani Tapu, Gai Tapu, Majbali Char, Kochmora Chapori, Lawkhowa Chapori, Burha Chapori, Kalibari Tapu, Jahajghat Tapu, Dakhin Bali, Baghey, Tapu, Habu Char, Islam Tapu, Akel Char, Nabu Char, Singri Gupteswar Temple and its adjoining areas, etc., under the three LACs of Sonitpur district. In the aforementioned areas, many suspected Bangladeshis have settled down which raised concern among the local people.

According to intelligence report, suspected Bangladeshi people are sneaking into the district and are trying to establish as genuine Indian citizens by producing fake documents available with local brokers.

An intelligent official said that these illegal migrants carry out unlawful activities in the district, like rhino poaching, fake currency peddling, burglaries, thefts, extortions, etc. He added that some doubtful persons in Thelamara area are being backed by fundamentalist forces in exchanging fake currency in the area.

“This force has even been able to settle many Bangladeshis in the southern part of Thelamara and Dhekiajuli areas, including Suti Pahar and Singri area covering the Orang National Park, during the past 15 years. Unlawful activities, like rhino poaching and attack on local people, are allegedly being orchestrated from these places, which is posing a serious threat to the existence of the local indigenous people, ” he said.

Sonitpur district AASU unit secretary Nitul Bora, expressing his serious concern on the issue, said that “for the sake of security and the future of the indigenous local people, the Bangladeshis settled in different places in Sonitpur district should be evicted without any further delay”.