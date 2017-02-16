The programme was organised under the aegis of the All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU), Karbi Anglong district committee. Veer Sambhudhan Phonglo was the first freedom fighter of the Dimasa community. Phonglo fought against British colonialism in India. The 135th death anniversary of Phonglo was observed by unfurling the flag of ADSU by KADC president Pabitra Nunisa. Candles were lit and floral tributes were paid on the portrait of freedom fighter Phonglo, which was led by Elementary Education Officer of Golaghat district, Lavja Jarambusa.

Educational, traditional games and sports competitions were organised among the children on the occasion. An open session-cum-prize distribution function was also held. Padma Maibangsha, chairman of the Forest Development Board, KAAC was the chief guest.

It may be mentioned here that in 2016, Sambhudhan Phonglo’s name was included as a national freedom fighter by the Union Government. The KAAC also declared Sambhudhan Phonglo’s death anniversary as a restricted holiday.

Meanwhile, the students’ body has appealed to the State Government to declare a State holiday in the name of Veer Sambhudhan Phonglo on his death anniversary. Appointed speaker Rangjan Phonglo, former general secretary of Karbi Anglong Dimasa Association, Sukhan Phonglo, vice president of Jadikhe Naiso Hasom, the apex body of the Dimasas and Ajit Singnar also spoke on the life and contributions of Phonglo.