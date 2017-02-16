

Mishing community people performing rituals during the Ali-Aye-Lrigang celebration in Nagaon on Wednesday. – UB Photos Mishing community people performing rituals during the Ali-Aye-Lrigang celebration in Nagaon on Wednesday. – UB Photos

Organized by Mishing Dribrir, the festival was organized for the 44th time in North Lakhimpur centrally at the North Lakhimpur Govt HS School. The celebration, held on the first Wednesday of the month of Fagun, began with the hoisting of the flag by Pradeep Kumar Doley, president of the organizing committee.

The tribute paying ceremony was conducted by Joy Prakash Agarwala, working president of the organizing committee, while the ceremonial Murong Ghar was inaugurated by Dr Kripa Nath Pegu.

A colourful cultural procession was taken out on the occasion which was flagged off by Barun Bhuyan, Deputy Commissioner, Lakhimpur. Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Shakuntala Doley Gamlin and Neerada Doley Pegu, District Elementary Education Officer attended the open session as the chief guest and appointed speaker.

A souvenir published on this occasion was also released.

The Lakhimpur district administration had declared a local holiday for Ali-Aye- Lrigang today.

Reports of the celebration of Ali-Aye-Lrigang have come from places like Ghunasuti, Dhajuwakhona, Zengrai, etc.